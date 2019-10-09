Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This higher education company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This e-commerce company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba Group has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 3.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.