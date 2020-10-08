Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lennar Corporation (LEN): This homebuilder that operates under the Lennar brand, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Lennar has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
