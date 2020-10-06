Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): This operator of online market places for both buyers and sellers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Etsy has a PEG ratio of 2.32, compared with 6.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homeswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Zacks Investment Research
