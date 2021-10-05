Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.31, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retailer of a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.