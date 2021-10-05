Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.31, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retailer of a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

