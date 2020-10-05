Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This seller of doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
