Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This seller of doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report

