Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

K12 Inc. (LRN): This technology-based education company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

K12 has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This homebuilding and financial service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

