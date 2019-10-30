Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): This energy company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 90 days.

NRG Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 2.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA): This video and online commerce company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 90 days.

Qurate Retail has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 4.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 90 days.

The Meet Group has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

