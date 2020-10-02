Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of a video-first communications platform which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 88.1% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video has a PEG ratio of 8.14, compared with 16.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51% over the last 60 days.

FedEx has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homeswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

