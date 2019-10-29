Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV): This commercial landscaping service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 90 days.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightView Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightView Holdings, Inc. Quote

BrightView has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 18.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BrightView Holdings, Inc. Quote

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This provider of various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 90 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 90 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 4.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

