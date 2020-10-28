Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This wood products and building materials provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

