Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This acquirer and developer of land primarily for residential purposes which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

