Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Pentair plc (PNR): This provider of smart water solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Pentair has a PEG ratio of 2.7, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

RPM International Inc. (RPM): This manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

RPM has a PEG ratio of 1.57, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

