Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories etc, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Zumiez has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 2.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Zumiez Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Zumiez Inc. Quote

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG):This producer of electricity, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

NRG Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NRG Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

NRG Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): This designer and manufacturer of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.61, compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Woodward, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Woodward, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.