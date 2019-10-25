Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 25th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories etc, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 2.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG):This producer of electricity, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Woodward, Inc. (WWD): This designer and manufacturer of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.61, compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
