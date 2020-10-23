Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23rd:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This video-first communications platform which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 95.3% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video has a PEG ratio of 8.39, compared with 12.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): This designer and retailer of products for the outdoor and recreation market which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

YETI has a PEG ratio of 2.46, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

