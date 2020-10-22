Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): This designer and retailer of products for the outdoor and recreation market which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

YETI Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

YETI Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | YETI Holdings, Inc. Quote

YETI has a PEG ratio of 2.50, compared with 3.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

YETI Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

YETI Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | YETI Holdings, Inc. Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that is engaged in homebuilding and financial service businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

MDC has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Copart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote

Copart has a PEG ratio of 3.06, compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Copart, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Copart, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Copart, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): Free Stock Analysis Report



M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Copart, Inc. (CPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.