Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This doors and windows designer, manufacturer and seller carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

