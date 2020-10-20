Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): This provider of broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks has a PEG ratio of 1.90, compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that is engaged in homebuilding and financial service businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

MDC has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Copart has a PEG ratio of 3.08, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

