Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

