Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This marketer and seller of electronic components, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that is engaged in homebuilding and financial service businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

MDC has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Copart has a PEG ratio of 3.14, compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homes in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

