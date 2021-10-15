Technology

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 90 days.

 

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 12.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Deere & Company DE: This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

 

Deere has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

