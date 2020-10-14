Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This provider of health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Ensign has a PEG ratio of 1.30, compared with 0.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

RPM International Inc. (RPM): This manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

RPM has a PEG ratio of 1.57, compared with 2.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

