Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

