Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.

 

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 11.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


