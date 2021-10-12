Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 11.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

