Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This provider of commercial specialty contract services in the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.34, compared with 3.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

RPM International Inc. (RPM): This manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

RPM has a PEG ratio of 1.43, compared with 2.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

