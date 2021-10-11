Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV: This online fashion retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 90 days.

Revolve Group has a PEG ratio of 3.20 compared with 6.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.