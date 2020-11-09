Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This owner and operator of casual dining restaurants which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materialswhich carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)

