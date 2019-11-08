Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY): This commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Mercury Systems has a PEG ratio of 2.82, compared with 22.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

