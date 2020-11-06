Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that is engaged in the homebuilding business, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materialswhich carries a Zacks Rank #2 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

