Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NTWK): This business services and enterprise application solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

NETSOL Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 3.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This homebuilder, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

