Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This casual dining restaurants operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This wood products and distributes building materials manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.