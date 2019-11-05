Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 90 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This company that operates colleges, institutions and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 90 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This golf accessories company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 90 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 90 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 4.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

