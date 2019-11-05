Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 90 days.
TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus
TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote
Career Education Corporation (CECO): This company that operates colleges, institutions and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 90 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote
Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This golf accessories company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 90 days.
Callaway Golf Company Price and Consensus
Callaway Golf Company price-consensus-chart | Callaway Golf Company Quote
Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Callaway Golf Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Callaway Golf Company peg-ratio-ttm | Callaway Golf Company Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 90 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 4.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Career Education Corporation (CECO): Free Stock Analysis Report
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.