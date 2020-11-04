Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This designer and manufacturer of doors and windowswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

