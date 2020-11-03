Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB): This branded consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

