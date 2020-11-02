Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

Advanced Drainage has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This acquirer and developer of land primarily for residential purposes which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This designer and manufacturer of doors and windowswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.