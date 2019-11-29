Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This company that operates colleges, institutions and universities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Guess', Inc. (GES): This retail company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Guess' has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

