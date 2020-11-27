Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 4.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 3.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

