Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC): This provider of software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

SS&C Technologies has a PEG ratio of 2.33 compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU):This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): This financial and business services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 8.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

