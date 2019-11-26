Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Guess', Inc. (GES): This company designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Guess' has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

