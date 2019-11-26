Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Malibu Boats, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf Company Price and Consensus

Callaway Golf Company Price and Consensus

Callaway Golf Company price-consensus-chart | Callaway Golf Company Quote

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Callaway Golf Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Callaway Golf Company peg-ratio-ttm | Callaway Golf Company Quote

Guess', Inc. (GES): This company designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

Guess' has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Guess', Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Guess?, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Guess', Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Encore Capital has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encore Capital Group Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular