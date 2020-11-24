Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager which carries a Zacks Rank #2 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

II-VI has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that is engaged in the homebuilding business in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

