Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 4.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

General Motors Company (GM): This cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 4.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Free Stock Analysis Report



JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.