Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager which carries a Zacks Rank #2 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

II-VI has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

