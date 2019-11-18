Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and building material products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote

Celgene Corporation (CELG): This biopharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Celgene Corporation Price and Consensus

Celgene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celgene Corporation Quote

Celgene has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celgene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celgene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Celgene Corporation Quote

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Quote

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Quote

