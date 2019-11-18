Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and building material products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Celgene Corporation (CELG): This biopharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Celgene has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
