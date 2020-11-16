Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This designer and manufacturer of analog radio frequency, microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

MACOM has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This technology solutions company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnethas a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 4.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

