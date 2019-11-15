Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Guess?, Inc. (GES): This designer and distributor of lifestyle products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Guess? has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Guess?, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Guess?, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Guess?, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf Company Price and Consensus

Callaway Golf Company Price and Consensus

Callaway Golf Company price-consensus-chart | Callaway Golf Company Quote

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Callaway Golf Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Callaway Golf Company peg-ratio-ttm | Callaway Golf Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.    

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our just-released Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

Download Free Report Now >>


Click to get this free report

Guess?, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Career Education Corporation (CECO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular