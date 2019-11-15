Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Guess?, Inc. (GES): This designer and distributor of lifestyle products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Guess? has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

