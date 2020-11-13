Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

General Motors Company (GM): This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

IIVI Incorporated Price and Consensus

IIVI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | IIVI Incorporated Quote

II-VI Incorp has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

IIVI Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

IIVI Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | IIVI Incorporated Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 5.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Free Stock Analysis Report



IIVI Incorporated (IIVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.