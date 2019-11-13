Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NTWK): This business services and enterprise application solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

NETSOL has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 2.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

