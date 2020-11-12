Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This technology solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This developer and manufacturer of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for womenwhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.2% over the last 60 days.

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 4.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.