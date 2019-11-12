Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Guess', Inc. (GES): This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

Guess' has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Guess', Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Guess', Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This company that operates colleges, institutions and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

Celgene Corporation (CELG): This biopharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Celgene Corporation Price and Consensus

Celgene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celgene Corporation Quote

Celgene has a PEG ratio of 0.5, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celgene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celgene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Celgene Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.