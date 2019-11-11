Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.7 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 5 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.