Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that engages in writing personal automobile insurance, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): This company that retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

